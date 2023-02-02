Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,902.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

