Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 9.3 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.