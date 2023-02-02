Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Cowen

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $158.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.68.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 9.3 %

EA stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

