Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.