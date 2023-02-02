Elisabeth Scott Purchases 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,930.34).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.73) on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.25. The company has a market cap of £415.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.73.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

