Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

