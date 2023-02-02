Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $62,050.62

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $62,050.62 and $96,852.63 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

