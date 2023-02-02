Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy



Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

