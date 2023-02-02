EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

