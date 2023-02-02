Equinor ASA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 1,454 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,405,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

