EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

