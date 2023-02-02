EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

BIDU stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

