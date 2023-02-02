EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.