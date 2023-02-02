EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $368.67 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.07 and its 200 day moving average is $303.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

