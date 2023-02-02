Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,949 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

