Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

See Also

