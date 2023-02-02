Evoke Wealth LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $174.30 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

