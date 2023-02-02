Evoke Wealth LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,532 shares of company stock worth $25,470,982. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

