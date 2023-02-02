Evoke Wealth LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $314.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.