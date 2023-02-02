Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $580.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile



REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

