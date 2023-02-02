Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

