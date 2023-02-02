Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,169,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

