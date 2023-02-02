Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 926 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

