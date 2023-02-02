Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

