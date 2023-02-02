Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

