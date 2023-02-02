Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 291 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

