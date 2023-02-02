Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Raised to Overweight at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$1,050.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$800.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$983.33.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$878.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$569.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$903.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$805.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$715.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The business had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

