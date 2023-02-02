Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 467,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 6,538 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $38,770.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,742 shares in the company, valued at $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 38,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $180,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,432.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $424,952. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fathom Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

FTHM stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

