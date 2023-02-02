FaZe Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,499 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at FaZe

In other news, insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,272.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,188.

Institutional Trading of FaZe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FaZe during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FaZe in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the third quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

FaZe Stock Down 4.1 %

FAZE opened at $0.83 on Thursday. FaZe has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

