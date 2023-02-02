FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.72.

FDX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $253.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

