Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $237.36 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $237.36 million and approximately $94.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

