First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $78,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.