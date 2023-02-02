First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 50,288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

