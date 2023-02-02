First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,121 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

