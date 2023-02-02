First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,746 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $118.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $131.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57.

