Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

