Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.