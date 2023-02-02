Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$217.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.24 million. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

