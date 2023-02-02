Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 737.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $121,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,451.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.