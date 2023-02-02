Francis Salway Acquires 45,500 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Francis Salway acquired 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,813.02).

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:WJG opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.95. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 76.19 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £290.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,780.00.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading

