Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €22.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR FME opened at €34.45 ($37.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.30 and a 200 day moving average of €32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a one year high of €63.60 ($69.13).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

