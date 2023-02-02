FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 151,742 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 685,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 209,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

