General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

