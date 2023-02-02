Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.50 ($71.20) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €69.65 ($75.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.55. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($50.72) and a 1-year high of €87.25 ($94.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.