GFL Environmental’s (GFL) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

