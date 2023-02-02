Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

