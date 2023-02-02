Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The firm had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,584.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$119,584.05.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

