Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 595398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -12.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Griffon

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Griffon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Griffon by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

