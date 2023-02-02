Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 48101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

