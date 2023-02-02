Haywood Securities Upgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Buy

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Haywood Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total value of C$97,269.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,660.97. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,660.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,000 shares of company stock worth $4,027,774.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

